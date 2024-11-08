Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 162.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 425,768 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 110.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,323,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 95,056 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.72. 161,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.55. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

