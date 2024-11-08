Sonata Capital Group Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 802,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 85,938 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 224,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 346,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $590,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 86,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,177. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

