Sonata Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.42. 3,366,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,341. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

