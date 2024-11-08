SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.50 and last traded at $85.46, with a volume of 55459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 211,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 81,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

