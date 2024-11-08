STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lessened its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical makes up approximately 3.1% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 163,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 0.61.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Arthur C. Butcher acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,861.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.