Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Price

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $19.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTST. Scotiabank cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NTST stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. 184,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.37). NETSTREIT had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,399.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NETSTREIT by 13.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.