Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $524.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.49 and a 12-month high of $525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical
In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,899.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
