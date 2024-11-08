Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 577,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,024,000 after buying an additional 40,271 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 363,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,821 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 148,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,839. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa Parker sold 4,439 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $447,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,820.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,839. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,906 shares of company stock worth $7,647,652. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $108.53.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

