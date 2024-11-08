Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VBR opened at $210.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.07 and its 200 day moving average is $191.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.40 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

