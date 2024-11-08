Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $638,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $59.11 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

