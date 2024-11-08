Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 30,699 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 132.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGCB. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,551,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,971,000 after buying an additional 5,850,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 426.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 727,447 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,594,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 804,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 543,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGCB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.25. 334,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,696. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

