Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.66. 55,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,453. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $144.06.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
