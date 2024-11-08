Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.66. 55,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,453. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.