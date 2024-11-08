Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 1,777 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 77.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after acquiring an additional 122,749 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 520,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,443,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 278,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 253,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.96. 172,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,710. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

