Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Takes $217,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 29,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $231.55. 550,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,222. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.76. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $158.21 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

