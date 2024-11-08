TD Cowen Increases Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $18.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.41.

Paycor HCM stock remained flat at $17.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,970. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth $69,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

