TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Price

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.14.

RGLD stock traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $149.93. The company had a trading volume of 323,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,239. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.66. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $155.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 42.93%. The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1,800.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 165.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,861,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

