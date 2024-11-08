Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.54

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Tenaris has raised its dividend by an average of 97.6% per year over the last three years. Tenaris has a payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

TS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 256,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,944. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 20.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenaris

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.