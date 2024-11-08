Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1 billion-$16.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.3 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.14. 3,639,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 41.43% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.