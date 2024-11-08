Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.97.

Trade Desk Trading Up 6.2 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

