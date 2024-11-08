Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $123.27, with a volume of 396671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 250.26, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,710,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10,856.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.