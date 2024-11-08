Triune Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 902,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Triune Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,539. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

