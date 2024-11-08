Truist Financial Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $128.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $123.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

NYSE HWM traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.71. 1,537,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $115.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $22,671,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

