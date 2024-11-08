Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FROG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

FROG stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $31.56. 205,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,627,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,562,776. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,066,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,975,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,256,870. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,627,242 shares in the company, valued at $185,562,776. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,247. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JFrog by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

