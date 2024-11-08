UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Price

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,454. ODP has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $938.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ODP will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ODP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in ODP by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in ODP by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 330,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ODP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

