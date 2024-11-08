United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $134.17 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

