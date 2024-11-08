United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Raised to $64.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

PRKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PRKS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 51,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,812. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.00.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,223.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $65,000.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.