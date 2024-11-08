Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 45,189.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,683,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736,958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4,412.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $305.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.69 and its 200 day moving average is $274.20. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.97 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

