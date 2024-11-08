Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.59. 186,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $156.79 and a twelve month high of $202.70.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.