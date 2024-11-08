Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VUG stock opened at $406.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $282.59 and a 52 week high of $407.02.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

