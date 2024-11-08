Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $270.67 and last traded at $270.67, with a volume of 2016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.95.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.27.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

