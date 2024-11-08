Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $194.76 and last traded at $194.31, with a volume of 12244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.85 and a 200 day moving average of $182.59. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,357,000 after buying an additional 4,675,324 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

