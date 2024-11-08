Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,120 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $123.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

