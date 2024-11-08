Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.72 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

