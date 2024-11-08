Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 29120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $665.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 266,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

