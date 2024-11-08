Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $144.66.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

