Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE VTLE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 82,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,093. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VTLE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Insider Activity

In other Vital Energy news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,130.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

