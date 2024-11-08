Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.2% in the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 150,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 86,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,276,000. M&G PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 586,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after buying an additional 245,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.4 %

BAC stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $343.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,067,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,518,070. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

