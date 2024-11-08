Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $926-$934 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.69 million. Waystar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of WAY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Waystar has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waystar will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

