Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.29.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $14.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,379,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,963. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.88. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,016,380.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,016,380.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

