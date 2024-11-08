Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,947. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $156,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 191.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.