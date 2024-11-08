Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. The stock has a market cap of $673.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.