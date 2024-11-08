WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.48 and last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 6501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,881,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,992,000 after buying an additional 74,113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,615,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 675,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 525,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

