Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $733-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.11 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.960 EPS.
Workiva Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE WK traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,192. Workiva has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.14.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. Analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
