Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

YUM stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $123.60 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,414.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,588.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

