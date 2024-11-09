11,277 Shares in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Olympiad Research LP owned approximately 0.09% of Inseego as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the second quarter worth $274,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inseego from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Inseego from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Inseego Price Performance

NASDAQ INSG opened at $18.20 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

