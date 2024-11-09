2,155 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 103,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,835,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $94.97 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

