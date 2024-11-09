3,060 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 2.9 %

RTX stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $128.70.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.