909 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after buying an additional 1,250,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after acquiring an additional 212,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,501,000 after acquiring an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of SWK opened at $90.17 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

