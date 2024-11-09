AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. GGM Financials LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.72.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.78%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

