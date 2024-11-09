Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after acquiring an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.09. 5,398,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

